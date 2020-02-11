‘Pound Puppies’ coming back to encourage pet care learning and adoption

The popular 1980s 'Pound Puppies' are coming back in part to encourage pet adoption on Valentine's Day

(FOX NEWS) — “And they called it… Puppy love” and you were in it when you saw these creatures in the 1980’s.

So, they’re back again for a good cause.

“Pound Puppies” are returning. Just in time for Valentine’s Day or Easter baskets to make you feel cuddly-love for pets.

These plush reproductions from the original toys made in the ’80’s are being brought back by “basic fun”, thanks to a licensing arrangement with Hasbro.

Each “Pound Puppy” comes with an adoption certificate, name tag and sticker sheet.

When you buy one, it’ll also come with instructions to help kids learn about caring for pets before you adopt one.

There are six total puppies in the collection.

“Pound Puppies” are 17-inches long and they’re available for $19.97 each at Amazon.com and Walmart.

More from MyHighPlains.com: