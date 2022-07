AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Precinct 4 Commissioner Warren Coble is hosting the Chill N’ Grill event this Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Burgers, hot dogs, dominoes, snow cones, popcorn and plenty of activities will pack on the fun at the Hilltop Senior & Community Center, located at 1311 N. Taylor.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, including how you can attend, call Warren Coble at 806-678-7424 or 806-376-9511.