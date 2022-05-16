AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You could win a $2,500 scholarship to any college, university, technical, or trade school at Coffee Memorial’s Scholarship Blood Drive. It will be Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

To enter, donate blood at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center and complete an entry blank for yourself or nominate someone close to you. Then encourage other people to donate and complete an entry for you. Winners will be selected by random drawing at the end of the day. The recipient must be enrolled in the Fall 2022 semester. The check is written directly to the college of your choice.