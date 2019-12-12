Porch Pirates: How To Beat The Thieves

Record online spending for the holidays means a record number of deliveries are being shipped to shoppers' doorsteps, creating a prime opportunity for thieves.

That’s also a prime opportunity for thieves.

Low-cost WiFi surveillance, such as Google’s Nest and Amazon’s Ring, can give real time alerts for package deliveries, but that doesn’t always deter criminals.

Even those caught on camera aren’t always caught by police.

Police across the country are striking back by setting up sting operations with bait packages and encouraging customers to use alternative delivery methods.

In-store pickup at big box retailers is driving more traffic to stores such as Walmart and Target. Amazon orders, meanwhile, can be delivered to Amazon lockers in more than 900 cities.

There are also devices such as Boxlock to protect packages.

