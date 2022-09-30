AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is preparing for the spooky return of Boo at the Zoo. It will be an evening filled with Halloween-themed activities, including costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games, and more. Boo at the Zoo will be on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

And you can help out by volunteering for the Boo Crew. You can sign up here.

You can still check out the zoo’s new preschool program, AEPP (Animal & Environmental Preschool Program) for kids ages 3-5. It is a nature-based program designed to connect children to nature through hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning. AEPP is a six-week program meeting once a week on a designated day and time. The total cost is $100 for the full six weeks.

Registration is limited, and you can sign up for the winter sessions here.