Plant-based eggs rolling onto store shelves

"Just Eggs" will soon be in 21,000 Kroger owned stores nationwide.

(FOX NEWS) – Shake up your morning’s scrambled eggs with this new plant-based alternative.

“Just Egg”, an alternative made from mung beans, is rolling onto store shelves around the country.

In the coming weeks, shoppers at 21,000 Kroger stores will be able to purchase this plant-based product promising fluffy and filling eggs with no cholesterol or saturated fat without losing any of the taste.

This egg substitute is coming to stores following a growing demand for “beyond meat” menu items in restaurants across the nation.