AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Attorney Robin Graves and Julian Reese joined Today in Amarillo Tuesday morning and discussed their future planning seminar set to take place at six p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The event is free and will give information on planning in advance for funeral services for loved ones and estate planning.

The Seminar will be held at the Black Historical Cultural Center, located at 901 N. Hayden Street.

