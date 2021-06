AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The Advisory Committee for the Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) Pantex Community Investment Fund, a component fund of the Amarillo Area Foundation, is set to announce $100,000 in grants on Thursday, June 24, at 1:00 a.m.

A news release from the Amarillo Area Foundation explained that the Advisory Committee reviewed proposals from non-profit and charitable organizations from the 26 northernmost counties in the Texas Panhandle and has decided to focus on the funds that were proposed including: