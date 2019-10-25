Pint-Sized Patients Participate In NICU Costume Contest

A hospital in Wisconsin dresses up NICU babies in costumes for Halloween.

(WGBA) Some “boo-tiful” babies in Green Bay, Wisconsin are ready for Halloween!

The Aurora Baycare Medical Center’s NICU wing is holding a costume contest for its pint-sized patients.

On Thursday, nurses squeezed the preemies into outfits that their parents brought, or that staff provided.

The NICU posted pictures of the newborns on its Facebook page, and asked people to vote on the cutest babies of the bunch.

The hospital will be giving out prizes to the proud parents who picked the “spook-tacular” costumes on November 1.

