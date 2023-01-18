AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The PILC here in Amarillo is starting a new support group for military families. It will be the third Wednesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Independent Living Center at 417 SW 10th Ave.

The first meeting will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. in which will be discussing topics like navigating military life challenges, navigating PTSD with your spouse or significant other, and loneliness during deployment.

For more information, you can all their office at (806) 374-1400.