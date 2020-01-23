Perryton Seniors can sign up to get supplemental food

High Plains Food Bank will be hosting an event in Perryton for Senior Citizens to enroll in a supplemental food program. It will give eligible senior citizens a way to receive monthly food boxes valued at 60 to 70 dollars, including a 2-pound block of commodity cheese.

To qualify, you will need to be 60 years of age or older, meet the household income requirements, and bring one acceptable form of identification.

Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, state id card, birth certificate, permanent resident card, passport, military id, refugee visa, baptismal certificate, or health card.

They will be at the Jireh Outreach center in Perryton on Friday, January 24th from 10 AM to noon.