People are too polite to ask your name more than once

A new survey finds a third of people would rather not know your name than ask again.

(FOX NEWS) — Turns out people are more concerned with politeness than you might have thought with some even going as far as not knowing your name, just because they don’t want to seem rude asking again.

A survey conducted for Crystal Ski Holidays, a UK based ski vacation company, found about one-third of people are too nice to ask someone their name more than once.

Of the 2,000 British respondents, one fifth said they wouldn’t ask the same question twice and 23 percent even said asking a favor of someone can be rude.

In addition to potentially harming your social life, Crystal Ski Holiday’s managing director expands on the study claiming it signifies a lack of confidence possibly leading to detrimental impacts on personal development.