PBS star Arthur is visiting Amarillo

Arthur from the hit PBS TV show “Arthur” is visiting Amarillo this week.

Kids can meet Arthur:

Thursday, Aug. 12 from 2-4 p.m. at the Back to School Summer Splash Bash in Memorial Park.

Friday, Aug. 13 from 6-8 p.m. for a meet and greet with photos at Wonderland Park.

And Sunday, Aug. 15 at Hodgetown for the Sod Poodles game.

“Arthur” follows the story of Arthur and his friends as they navigate life, often facing important issues such as asthma, cancer, autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia, racism, and mental health. The show is based on the “Arthur Adventure” book series by Marc Brown and is the longest-running animated children’s series in the U.S.

“Arthur” airs on Panhandle PBS every day at 5:30 a.m., every weekday at 4:30 p.m., and on the PBS Kids 24/7 channel at 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The 25th and final season of “Arthur” will premiere in the winter of 2022.