Parents say these are the best years of their lives

A new survey shows 80 percent of parents say their school days were the best years of their life.

(FOX NEWS) – As back to school season kicks off across the country, many adults are reminiscing on the good old days.

Most parents say their time in school were the best years they’ve ever had according to a new “One Poll” survey examining the common memories adults share about their educational experiences.

Researchers say 80 percent of study participants have very fond memories of their time in school.

The study found some of the top experiences parents look back on include showing off their new supplies, passing notes in class, and bringing their own lunch to school.

When it came chowing down in the cafeteria, the study also found roughly 50 percent of parents say PB&J was their favorite lunch time meal as a kid.