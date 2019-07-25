Parents say back-to-school season is the most stressful time of year

Moms and dads of school aged children say they are the most stressed out during the back to school season - worrying about the well-being of their child.

It’s the most aggravating time of the year but it’s not the holidays.

According to a new “OnePoll” study examining moms and dads of children ages five to 18 over 50 percent say the back-to-school season is the most stressful time of their year.

Researchers say there’s a lot keeping parents up at night.

Top worries include if their kid will get a good teacher, how expensive all the back-to-school items are going to be, their kid’s overall safety while away from home, and if their child will be able to make friends.

The study also found it takes the average parent over two weeks once school starts back up to finally calm down.