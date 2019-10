The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center (or PARC) will be hosting its 5th Annual Art Show on November 16th. The show will begin at 7 pm at the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo.

They will feature art created by the members of PARC alongside live music performances, a live auction, and a community art project.

You can get tickets at www.theparc.net/one-on-one.