PARC hosting ‘Sole4Soul’ fundracing event

The PARC to host “sole4soul,” a fund‘racing’ event unlike any other everyone knows the old saying, “you can’t judge a person until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.”

This means before criticizing or judging someone, you must try to understand the things they may have experienced in life. The challenges. The struggles. The setbacks. In effect, this is a good practice to develop empathy and compassion, or to simply remember that we are all people.

The PARC was founded to provide a place during the day where those experiencing homelessness could be known and find themselves again; a place of hope.

On July 13th, the PARC will be taking that old saying to the streets of downtown Amarillo.

The PARC will be hosting an opportunity to run (or walk) the same routes that a few of our members take every day. You will actually be able to walk a mile in their shoes! Sole4soul consists of four different routes, which means there is a route for everyone!

Tesla’s route is 1.1 miles, Terry’s route is 2 miles, Chris’ route is a 5k, and Robert’s route is 4 miles.

Each registrant will receive a race pack, a race t-shirt, and the opportunity to add a little more sole with our sole4soul socks! Sign up today at https://localraces.Com/events/amarillo-tx/sole4soul.

