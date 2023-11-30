AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stephanie Price, director of marketing and communications, joined Today in Amarillo Thursday morning and discussed the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Christmas Open House scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum, a release from PPHM noted, will have Christmas-themed activities ranging from holiday crafts, Christmas stories, children choirs singing holiday tunes, and also a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause.

The Christmas Open House is a free event but organizers suggested that attendees bring one food can per person for admission or a $1 donation to support the High Plains Food Bank.

For more information about this year’s Christmas Open House, click here.

