CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Anna Parsons, marketing specialist for the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum joined Today in Amarillo and discussed their upcoming Dino Day 2023 event on Saturday at the museum in Canyon.

The event will occur from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday along with discounted $5 admission all day. Dino Day will be filled with activities to encourage future paleontologists.

The museum will have a live animal show hosted by The Wild Hanbury which will feature a number of dinosaur descendants. They will be holding an excavation dig site, dino crafts, and a guest paleontologist all to celebrate October as Archaeology Month.

