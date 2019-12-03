Panhandle Gives celebrates Giving Tuesday

Panhandle Gives is celebrating Giving Tuesday today.

Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving where many people nationwide come together and give to non-profits and charities around their community. #ThePanhandleGives is helping to raise money for 132 participating organizations across 18 counties in the Texas Panhandle.

As a new incentive this year, the Amarillo Area Foundation will divide $280,000 amongst the participating organizations based on the percentage of total gifts during their campaign.

If you would like to donate to Panhandle Gives, you can drop off a designated check at any Amarillo National Bank, Happy State Bank, or Firstbank Southwest location. You can also donate online at thepanhandlegives.org.

