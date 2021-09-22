Panhandle Breast Health wants you to “Tee off for Tatas”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Panhandle Breast Health is hosting their “Tee off for Tatas” golf tournament this Sunday at the Comanche Trail golf course.

Check-in will begin at noon and there will be a shotgun start at 1 pm. It is $340 per 4-person team. The top three teams will receive prizes, along with door prizes, food, and drinks. Players can also participate in survivor swing, longest drive, closest to the pin, and hole-in-one contests.

Panhandle Breast Health is a nonprofit organization that provides education, support, and greater access to breast health services to the people of the High Plains.

For more information, you can contact Panhandle Breast Health at (806) 331-4710 or online at panhandlebreasthealth.org.