AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the pandemic, Texas work zone fatalities increased 9 percent in 2020 from 2019, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), is asking drivers to make safety a priority when passing through construction and maintenance zones.

This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week and TxDOT stated that their, “Be Safe. Drive Smart,” is providing safety tips to reduce work zone fatalities.