Owner of Pookie Bear Smoothies makes one her most popular drinks for us on Today in Amarillo

The owner of a local food truck pays us an early morning visit. Keri Balentine, owner of Pookie Bear Smoothies joined us in the kitchen today to talk about how she started her local business and even makes one her most popular menu items. Pookie Bear Smoothies serves refreshing beverages such as smoothies, aguas and teas. You can find them on the boulevard for all of your savory needs. With options to customize your own order, Pookie Bear Smoothies is open WED-FRI 6-10 PM & SAT-SUN 5-11 PM. Visit their Facebook here.