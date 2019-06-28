Overweight cat goes to fat camp

After being rescued, Laila the cat developed quite the appetite. Now, she's trying to shed a few pounds at a boot camp by running on the treadmill.

But it might not be the kind you’re thinking of.

Meet laila.

She’s the only animal enrolled at a special program at the University of Florida.

After she was rescued, Laila developed quite the appetite and put on a few extra pounds.

When it reached the point that Laila couldn’t jump on anything, her owners decided to sign her up for fat camp.

Once a week, Laila goes through rigorous exercises designed to help her lose weight.

These workouts include running on the treadmill and even swimming.

The cat is apparently conquering fat camp like a champ… Her owner’s say Laila has dropped two pounds so far.

