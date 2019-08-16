Orangetheory Fitness hosting ‘Burn for Babies’ to benefit March of Dimes

A local organization is looking to help out mothers and babies in our area by helping you feel the burn.

Orangetheory Fitness is partnering with March of Dimes to host a special workout class raising money to help improve the health of mothers and babies.

There will be two classes, called Burn for Babies, that will take place on August 17 and August 24 at Orangetheory Fitness’ Studio in Amarillo.

All local participants will receive the opportunity to try the class for free. You do not have to be a member to attend the event.

To sign up for one of the classes, you can call Orangetheory Fitness at call (806) 358-0907.

