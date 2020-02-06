Opportunity School will deliver cookies for Valentines Day

The Opportunity School here in Amarillo is selling cookies to be delivered on Valentine’s Day.

You can purchase two dozen thumbprint cookies, packaged in a decorative box, to be delivered to a location in Amarillo of your choice for $25 on Valentine’s Day (Friday, February 14th). To ensure that your package will arrive on Valentine’s Day, cookie orders are due no later than Monday, February 10th.

You can order cookies here to help the Opportunity School provide preschool and early childhood education to low-income families around Amarillo.