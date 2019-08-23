Online dating is the most popular way to meet someone

A new study reveals dating apps are more common than ever with 39 percent of heterosexual couples saying they met their partner online.

(FOX NEWS) – When it comes to finding that special someone more and more people are turning to technology for help.

A new study finds online dating is the most popular way for singles to search for love.

Using data from a national 20-17 survey, Stanford Sociologist Michael Rosenfeld found 39 percent of heterosexual couples met their partner online.

Rosenfeld says people now trust internet dating more than the traditional methods of meeting someone such as through friends or family.

The study points to the rise of smartphones and the larger pools of online systems as the two main reasons for this shift.

Rosenfeld also notes the stigma attached to online dating has worn off.

Adding, how you meet your significant other does not impact the outcome of your relationship.