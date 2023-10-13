AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc presented its Purple and Gold Gala, set to begin at 7 a.m. on Nov. 18th at In This Moment, located at 707 S. Polk.

Organizers told KAMR Local 4 News that they will celebrate the youth in the community who will participate in the annual essay contest. It also serves to unite the community and recognize those who have done great things in our community and across the Texas Panhandle.

Dinner will be catered by Delvin’s restaurant and drinks will also be available. The party will start at 9 p.m. following the dinner and all are welcome to hit the dance floor and enjoy the night until 1 a.m.