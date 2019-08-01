Older parents may be raising better behaved children

A study finds kids with at least one older parent are more likely to follow the rules.

(FOX NEWS) – people who wait until they’re older to start having babies may be rewarded with better-behaved children.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal “Child Development”, kids who have at least one older parent are less likely to act out.

The study testing almost 33,000 Dutch children between 10 and 12 years old with parents of varying ages found about a three-percent difference in behaviors such as physical aggression, disobeying rules, and being destructive to property.

Researchers believe older parents may have better-behaved children due to better finances, more education, and stability.

While also noting outside factors which could also have an effect on children’s behaviors.

The age of the parent did not, however, show any effect on internalizing behaviors such as anxiety or depression.