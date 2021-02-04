Nuclear Care Partners is helping former Pantex workers

Since 2000, The Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA) provides up to $400,000 in financial compensation and no-cost medical benefits to former nuclear weapons workers who have been diagnosed with cancer and other chronic illnesses due to their workplace exposure to radiation, including former Pantex plant workers.

Nuclear Care Partners can help former nuclear workers with determining if they qualify for benefits, guiding them through the benefits filing process, finding out how to overcome a denied claim, learning how to maximize their white card benefits, and receiving the highest quality in-home care for their approved conditions.

If you think you or someone you know qualifies, you can learn more on their website, www.nuclearcarepartners.com