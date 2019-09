(CNN) – Merriam-Webster has officially added the nonbinary pronoun “they” to its dictionary.

Merriam-Webster said Tuesday the word “they” can be used to refer to a person whose gender identity is nonbinary – neither male nor female.

There are three other separate definitions listed for “they.”

Merriam-Webster has also added 533 new words and meanings to its dictionary.

A few examples are “deep state,” “dad joke,” and “colorism.”