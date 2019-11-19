No red or blue! Nonpartisan UNO deck is politics-free

A new UNO deck promises to keep families away from politics at Thanksgiving dinner

(CNN) — A new UNO deck aims to keep families Thanksgiving dinner politics-free.

Mattel’s limited-edition nonpartisan UNO deck removes the classic red and blue cards, which could be seen as politically-charged.

They were replaced with more politically-neutral colors of orange and purple.

As you can see, the packaging is purple as well.

The new deck also introduces a new veto card that reads “no politics.”

When a family member breaks the “no politics” rule, just veto them.

And if that doesn’t work, you can still make them draw four.

The UNO nonpartisan can be found at Walmart stores with a price tag of $5.99.