The high-flying Nitro Circus will be stopping here in downtown Amarillo. On October 8th, Hodgetown will be filled with the sounds of excitement as thrill-loving fans watch the live-action sports make their anticipated return.

They will feature a roster of athletes like champion BMX and scooter rider, Ryan Williams along with skilled riders in freestyle motocross, skate, and more. Tickets are on sale now, over on nitrocircus.com