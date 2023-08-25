AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson from the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo Friday morning and showed off Thorton the Colorado River Toad.

Robinson also spent some time discussing some of the Zoo’s upcoming events.

Animal & Environmental Preschool Program(AEPP)

The zoo is hosting its “Animal & Environmental Preschool Program(AEPP)” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning on Sept. 5. Some details about the program include:

Two-hour program for six consecutive weeks;

Reconnecting your preschooler to nature and animals;

For ages 3-5; and

The program will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)

The zoo is also hosting “Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and beginning on Sept. 20. Details include the following:

For ages 6-12 years of age;

Displays how elements play their part in ecosystems;

It is a 90-minute program that takes place on the third Wednesday of every other month; and

Admission is $5 per child

Zoo etiquette

The Amarillo Zoo also shared tips for visiting guests on behavior and etiquette. These tips will help you and the animals enjoy your zoo day!

Respect the animals

No outside food or drinks

Do not sit stand or climb on fences or barriers

No smoking or vaping

Do not feed the animals

Best time to come to the zoo

With temperatures still being hot, the zoo noted that the best times to visit are when they open and into the late morning when the animals are most alert and tend to interact more with their surroundings.

Find out more about the Amarillo Zoo here.

