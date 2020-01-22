New tech can I.D. People based on their dance moves

(FOX NEWS) — Researchers from Finland make a fascinating discovery using motion capture technology to study dance.

Our dance moves might actually double as another form of fingerprints.

Which basically means, computer-captured dance moves can identify you distinctly from others.

To test the theory, motion capture sensors were placed on the human body to detect human moves and reactions for things like movies and sports video games. Study participants danced to styles like blues, country, pop and reggae while “sensored-up.”

Researchers found they could actually track individual people, based on their unique dance style, with over 94 percent accuracy.

Music type didn’t matter. Although some types, like heavy-metal, did have stereotypical movements, like “headbanging”.