Neiman Marcus unveils 2019 fantasy gift guide

(FOX NEWS) — Neiman Marcus has unveiled its 2019 fantasy gifts for the holidays.

For the first time, all of the items listed this year are below $1 million dollars.

The 2019 Christmas book contains more than 800 holiday gifts for all budgets.

But if you’re going big this year.

Some of the options include this limited-edition 007 Aston Martin designed by actor Daniel Craig for $700,000.

Also, a vending machine for $35,000 packed with 360 mini bottles of champagne.

There’s also a designer punching bag for $1,500.

And, you can fly to Japan to meet sneaker icon Jeff Staple for $110,000. Staple has worked on collaborations with some of the world’s best known brands. Most recently teaming up with Nike on a range of funky sneakers.

Neiman Marcus has published its Christmas book since 1926 in what was then a 16-page booklet designed as a card for the store’s top customers.