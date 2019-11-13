Need turkey dinner help? Call 1-800-turkeys

(CNN) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and if you have a hard time getting your turkey just right – you’re not the only one.

In fact – so many people find it challenging that there is actually a hotline to call if you need help.

“Jennie-O Turkey Store” can provide you with expert chef advice at 1-800-turkeys.

According to Jennie-O Turkey Store, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods, they can advise you on much more than just turkey.

They are ready to field any kind of holiday cooking question you may have.

They believe they will get upwards of 10,000 questions this month related to Thanksgiving turkeys.