National Cooking Day presents Funnel Cakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Good Friday morning everyone.
We made funnel cakes this morning for you, a quick and easy recipe you can do at home whenever you have a few spare minutes.
The recipe calls for:
2 Cups of Flour
1 1/2 Cups of Milk
2 Eggs
1 Tsp Baking Powder
1/2 Tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 Tsp of salt
1/4 Cup of Sugar
8 Cups of Vegetable Oil (for frying purposes)
Cook until both sides are golden brown, then sprinkle powdered sugar on them once cooled. Recipe makes 6 funnel cakes in total.
Enjoy!
