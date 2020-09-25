National Cooking Day presents Funnel Cakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Good Friday morning everyone.

We made funnel cakes this morning for you, a quick and easy recipe you can do at home whenever you have a few spare minutes.

The recipe calls for:

2 Cups of Flour

1 1/2 Cups of Milk

2 Eggs

1 Tsp Baking Powder

1/2 Tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 Tsp of salt

1/4 Cup of Sugar

8 Cups of Vegetable Oil (for frying purposes)

Cook until both sides are golden brown, then sprinkle powdered sugar on them once cooled. Recipe makes 6 funnel cakes in total.

Enjoy!

