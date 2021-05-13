National Apple Pie Day with Belmar Bakery

It’s National Apple Pie Day and joining us this morning on Today in Amarillo was Richard Zaccardo, the owner of Amarillo’s Belmar Bakery. Richard not only talked to us about apple pie, but also shared with us his story on how he himself became a business owner. Established in 1965, Belmar Bakery still stands in its original location on 34th & Bell. Since then, it has been expanded several times to include a bigger bakery, café, and a cake showroom called Cakeland. For more on Belmar Bakery or to place in an order, visit their webpage here. You can also visit their Facebook page here.