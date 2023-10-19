AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Anchor Life Academy CEO Natalie Watkins and LaKesha Brooks joined Today in Amarillo Thursday morning and discussed the upcoming Support Group for Miscarriage and Infant Loss hosted by Anchor Life Academy.

The group will be held at The BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 S.W. 9th Ave, Amarillo, and will run from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday.

The event is for women to both receive and support each other after dealing with miscarriage and infant loss.

Brooks is a member of the support group and talked a bit about her story and how the group, founded by Watkins, has helped her.

You can help donate by mailing to the Anchored Life Foundation at P.O. Box 51258, Amarillo, TX 79159.

Or you can go to their donation site by clicking here.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.