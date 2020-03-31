NASA: more than 10 million names aboard new Mars Rover

Today in Amarillo

10.9 million names stenciled onto new Mars Rover

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — More than 10.9-million names are now part of NASA’s new Mars ‘Perseverance’ Rover.

They are stenciled onto three fingernail-sized silicon chips on the rover along with essays from NASA’s contest to name the rover.

It’s the result of the space agency’s massively successful “send your name to Mars” campaign that invited submissions from people around the world.

Perseverance is scheduled to launch this summer and land on February 18th, 2021.

It will probe the red planet for signs of past microbial life.

Perseverance will also study Mars’ climate and geology and take samples to be sent back to earth.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss