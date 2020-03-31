NASA: more than 10 million names aboard new Mars Rover

(CNN) — More than 10.9-million names are now part of NASA’s new Mars ‘Perseverance’ Rover.

They are stenciled onto three fingernail-sized silicon chips on the rover along with essays from NASA’s contest to name the rover.

It’s the result of the space agency’s massively successful “send your name to Mars” campaign that invited submissions from people around the world.

Perseverance is scheduled to launch this summer and land on February 18th, 2021.

It will probe the red planet for signs of past microbial life.

Perseverance will also study Mars’ climate and geology and take samples to be sent back to earth.

