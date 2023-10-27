AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pastors Brandon Smith and Greg Woods joined Today in Amarillo on Friday morning to discuss the upcoming Lord of the Harvest Youth Revival being held on Saturday by Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 118 Van Buren Street.

The event is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and both Pastor Smith and Pastor Woods will be guest speakers. In addition, the event will feature music from artist Joshua Rodgers, the pastors detailed to KAMR Local 4 News.

