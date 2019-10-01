More than a quarter of adults haven’t read a book in a year

A new survey reveals almost 30 percent of u.S. Adults say they have not read a book in the past 12 months.

(FOX NEWS) — Bad news for bookworms.

More than a quarter of US adults haven’t read a book in the past year.

This, according to a new survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.

Roughly 30 percent of study participants say they haven’t picked up a book in the past 12 months.

Analysts found both education and income to be factors.

Over 40 percent of adults with a high school diploma or less were not as inclined to read as adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Researchers also found American adults with a household income at or below 30-thousand dollars were not as likely to read as adults with an annual income of 75,000 or more.