More than a quarter of adults haven’t read a book in a year

(FOX NEWS) — Bad news for bookworms.
More than a quarter of US adults haven’t read a book in the past year.
This, according to a new survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.
Roughly 30 percent of study participants say they haven’t picked up a book in the past 12 months.
Analysts found both education and income to be factors.
Over 40 percent of adults with a high school diploma or less were not as inclined to read as adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Researchers also found American adults with a household income at or below 30-thousand dollars were not as likely to read as adults with an annual income of 75,000 or more.