More mothers are taking “momcations”

Mothers work around-the-clock hours at the office and at home taking care of their kids, and now many say they are in need of some alone time and a vacation.

(FOX NEWS) – With just a few weeks of summer left, more and more mothers are taking time for themselves.

Psychology professor Nava Silton says “momcations” are on the rise.

It’s exactly what it sounds like.

A vacation taken by a mother without her children or spouse.

A recent study from welch’s grape juice reveals moms work an average of 98 hours per week. That’s the equivalent of having two full-time jobs and working overtime.

Health experts say it’s important for women to spend time alone to feel refreshed adding, just a two-day vacation can make a big difference.

And moms aren’t the only ones who benefit from a mental break.

According to Silton, “momcations” can improve a woman’s relationship with her spouse and teach kids about balance in family roles.