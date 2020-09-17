Monte Carlo Night is going Virtual

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is taking their Monte Carlo night virtual this year.

You will be able to see a performance from Phantom of the Opera star David Gaschen. There will also be a silent auction with jewelry, trips, and memorabilia.

You can also learn how to play Texas Hold ‘Em, Black Jack, or Craps.

The first 250 registrants will receive a party bag and dessert from the Metropolitan.

It will be this Saturday, September 19th, beginning at 7 pm. You can register at the CCTXP website and will receive an email with the link for the party.