Mom makes son’s meals look like popular movie characters

One mother is going viral for her talent of taking food and arranging it to look like characters from iconic movies.

(FOX NEWS) — One mom is taking the meals she makes for her son and transforming them into works of art.

Laleh Mohmedi is turning out these edible masterpieces.

It all started when she began arranging her son’s food as a fun way to spend more time with him.

Mohmedi is now behind the viral Instagram account “Jacob’s Food Diaries” where she posts these colorful meals.

A lot of her inspiration comes from Disney films with her designs featuring everything from Stitch, to Woody, Rapunzel, and much more.

Mohmedi says her favorite material to work with is mashed potatoes.

Adding, these creations take anywhere between 20 minutes to two-hours to make.