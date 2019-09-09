Millennials would rather buy a car than pay rent

According to a new poll, a majority of younger Americans admit they would purchase a new ride before saving for retirement, investing or even paying rent.

(FOX NEWS) – When it comes to spending money, a new survey finds younger Americans have different priorities than their predecessors.

A Harris Poll conducted for TD Ameritrade looks at the spending habits of people ages 15 and older.

Among the key findings, People from younger generations would rather buy a car before other money moves such as paying rent, investing or covering insurance.

The study also reveals one in three gen-z’ers believe they’re too young to budget and don’t know how to follow one either.

It’s not all bad news though.

About 25 percent of millennials say they’ve already started saving for retirement.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t borrow a few bucks from mom and dad.

One in five millennials admit they’ll still be financially dependent on their parents well into their thirties.