Millennials don’t feel confident about taking care of house plants

(FOX NEWS) — The group of young people strong on social justice often don’t think they can do justice to the plants in their homes.

A One Poll study in conjunction with Article, the decorating site, examining attitudes about millennials and plants and saying that 7 in 10 millennials consider themselves “plant parents”.

But almost half currently don’t own them, because they don’t know how to really care for them.

The poll saying 22 percent of millennials are apprehensive about owning plants.

The average plant parent has killed seven of them brought into their home.

The number one reason for wanting them it adds to decor, 47 percent wanting them because they’re “trendy”, and 81 percent say it adds to positive mental and physical health.

