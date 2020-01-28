1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Dalhart ISD Forgan Public Schools Goodwell ISD Guymon ISD Hooker Public Schools Perryton ISD Yarbrough Public Schools

Millennials don’t feel confident about taking care of house plants

Today in Amarillo

A survey finds that while a majority of millennials think of themselves as "plant parents", about half don't own plants due to lack of confidence caring for them

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — The group of young people strong on social justice often don’t think they can do justice to the plants in their homes.

A One Poll study in conjunction with Article, the decorating site, examining attitudes about millennials and plants and saying that 7 in 10 millennials consider themselves “plant parents”.

But almost half currently don’t own them, because they don’t know how to really care for them.

The poll saying 22 percent of millennials are apprehensive about owning plants.

The average plant parent has killed seven of them brought into their home.

The number one reason for wanting them it adds to decor, 47 percent wanting them because they’re “trendy”, and 81 percent say it adds to positive mental and physical health.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss