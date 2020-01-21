Millennials don’t clean their bathrooms

Today in Amarillo

A new study suggests millennials are twice as likely as older generations to clean their bathrooms only once a month.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — New dirty truths about millennials.

According to a new study from Mulberrys Garment Care, millennials don’t clean their bathrooms as much as older generations.

Analysts found those born between 1981 and 1996 are roughly two times more likely to only clean their bathrooms once a month with most just washing their toilets in four week intervals.

Meanwhile, age aside, researchers say the cleanest state in the country is Hawaii.

The study found Hawaiians spend the longest amount of time doing household chores dedicating roughly 140 days of their lives to vacuuming, dusting, and scrubbing.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss