Millennials are obsessed with checking their scores

A new study finds millennials say they're spending too much time checking their ratings online - from follower counts, to picture likes, and credit scores.

This, according to a new “One Poll” study of two-thousand people between the ages of 23 to 38.

The survey found roughly 60 percent of millennials say they spend more time than they should checking their social media and financial stats.

Millennials are hyper examining everything from follower counts to likes on their posts.

Researchers found close to 20 percent say they consider checking these things an obsession but, analysts say millennials are most concerned with checking their credit scores.

More than 50 percent say it’s more important to raise their credit scores than increase their followers on social media.